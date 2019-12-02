Continuity key to Kilmarnock's good form, says Alex Bruce

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Hibernian 2-2 Kilmarnock

Scottish Premiership: Kilmarnock v St Johnstone Venue: Rugby Park Date: Wednesday, 4 December Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online & the BBC Sport website

Kilmarnock have avoided a difficult transition between managers because Angelo Alessio is "lucky" to have retained Steve Clarke's experienced players, says Alex Bruce.

Killie are fifth in the Premiership after Saturday's draw at Hibernian and face St Johnstone on Wednesday.

Bruce, Chris Burke, Gary Dicker and Alan Power are all in their thirties and been regular starters this season.

"There has been a smooth transition," said Bruce, 35.

"That comes from the experienced core of players that have been successful over the last couple of years.

After the embarrassing defeat by Welsh part-timers Connah's Quay in the first round of Europa League qualifying, Alessio has recovered to ensure a solid start to the season.

It comes after Clarke guided the club to third place and a record points tally last term, before departing to take charge of Scotland.

The club lost Greg Taylor to Celtic and Jordan Jones to Rangers in the summer, but defender Bruce says the successful squad did not need an overhaul.

"I think the manager was lucky in a way that Steve Clarke did such a good job here.

"[Alessio] didn't have to come in and change that much, to be honest, because the old saying is 'when something isn't broken, don't try and fix it' and I think with the success we've had over the last two years under Steve, the manager just had to come in and grab hold of the reigns to keep it going and keep it moving in the right direction."