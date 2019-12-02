Rangers & Feyenoord charged over 'fireworks' during Europa League draw

Alfredo Morelos (left) scored twice as Rangers drew in Rotterdam

Rangers and Feyenoord have been charged by Uefa for the "setting off of fireworks" during their Europa League draw in Rotterdam last week.

The Dutch side have also been charged over blocked stairways at their De Kuip stadium.

The case will be assessed at a Uefa meeting on 27 February.

Alfredo Morelos scored twice as Rangers drew 2-2 to go top of Group G, leaving Feyenoord bottom but still with a chance of reaching the last 32.

The last round of games takes place next Thursday with Rangers at home to Young Boys and Feyenoord away to Porto.

Rangers have had sections of Ibrox closed for two of their European fixtures after being found guilty of charges of sectarian chanting.