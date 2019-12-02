St Mirren 'not a million miles away' - Jim Goodwin plays down pressure

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Aberdeen 2-1 St Mirren

Jim Goodwin is not feeling pressure at St Mirren as the Paisley side are not "detached" at the bottom of the Scottish Premiership.

Goodwin's team are one of three clubs on 11 points at the foot of the division, with Hamilton one point ahead of Hearts, St Mirren and St Johnstone.

The Buddies host Motherwell in their next league match on Wednesday.

"We're not a million miles away from being okay," said Goodwin, who replaced Oran Kearney in the summer.

"The people that I speak to and I reflect on performances with who have been in the game for a long time are in agreement with me.

"I would be [feeling the pressure] if we were detached at the bottom of the table and I felt like there was no way out of it then definitely it would be a different situation."

The Paisley men came close to taking a point at Aberdeen on Saturday, with Tony Andreu having a late penalty and rebound attempt saved by Joe Lewis. That result followed another narrow 2-1 defeat by Hibernian during the previous midweek.

St Mirren are the lowest scorers in the Premiership with 11 goals but Goodwin has played down the prospect of adding to his striking options in next month's transfer window.

"We need to do more, we know that and we can do more," explained the former St Mirren captain. "But I don't think it's a situation where we're the worst team in the league and we've got a lot to worry about going forward. We don't.

"We just need to iron out a few simple mistakes that we've been making and maybe when the January window comes we'll be able to add a couple of real bits of quality that might make the difference.

"We don't have £5,000 or £10,000 a week to offer a striker down in England who might be a proven goalscorer that might make a difference.

"We've got to beg, steal and borrow and hope that whoever we do bring in - if that's an area on the pitch we do bring in - then we hope that they hit the ground running.

"But I still have a lot of confidence and a lot of belief in the players that are at the club."