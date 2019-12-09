Championship
Leeds19:45Hull
Venue: Elland Road

Leeds United v Hull City

Jarrod Bowen in action for Hull City
Jarrod Bowen has scored 14 league goals for Hull City this season
Follow live text coverage from 19:15 GMT on Tuesday

Leeds United are set to welcome back midfielder Kalvin Phillips, who missed Saturday's win at Huddersfield Town through suspension.

Central defender Liam Cooper (calf) is out for the Whites, who have won their past six games in the Championship.

Hull City boss Grant McCann has no new injury worries following Saturday's 2-1 win against Stoke City,

Striker Josh Magennis could return to the squad following suspension as the Tigers chase a third win in four games.

Match facts

  • Leeds are looking to avoid losing consecutive league matches against Hull for the first time since December 2012, losing 2-0 against the Tigers in their most recent encounter.
  • Hull have never won consecutive league visits to Elland Road, winning 2-0 there in December 2018 under Nigel Adkins.
  • Leeds are unbeaten in nine league games (W7 D2), winning the last six in a row. The Whites have conceded just three goals in those nine games, and have kept a clean sheet in the last three.
  • Only the top two sides Leeds (20) and West Brom (20) have won more points over the last eight Championship matches than Hull (16 - W5 D1 L2).
  • Leeds have conceded just 10 goals in their 20 Championship games this season - in the history of the second tier, only Notts County in 1922-23 (8) have conceded fewer at this stage of a season.
  • Leeds have won all six of their league games in which Patrick Bamford has scored for them this season, the best such 100% record in the Championship this term.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom20136141202145
2Leeds20134330102043
3Fulham20105532211135
4Bristol City209833328535
5Nottm Forest1996426161033
6Sheff Wed209562819932
7Preston209473125631
8Cardiff208753027331
9Brentford2093830161430
10Blackburn209382727030
11Swansea208662525030
12Hull208573227529
13Birmingham208482226-428
14QPR208483037-728
15Millwall206952527-227
16Derby206772026-625
17Charlton206592627-123
18Reading1963102426-221
19Middlesbrough204881727-1020
20Luton2062122741-1420
21Huddersfield2046102233-1118
22Wigan2044121833-1516
23Stoke2042142135-1414
24Barnsley2026122341-1812
View full Championship table

