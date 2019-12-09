Championship
Nottm Forest19:45Middlesbrough
Venue: The City Ground

Nottingham Forest v Middlesbrough

Britt Assombalonga
Britt Assombalonga joined Middlesbrough from Nottingham Forest in July 2017
Follow live text coverage from 19:15 GMT on Tuesday

Nottingham Forest striker Lewis Grabban could return to the starting line-up after scoring twice from the bench in Friday's 2-2 draw with Millwall.

However, Forest remain without Carl Jenkinson, Samba Sow and Yuri Ribeiro for the visit of Boro.

Ex-Forest striker Britt Assombalonga (ankle) is likely miss out for Middlesbrough as they seek back-to-back wins for the first time this season.

Teenage forward Stephen Walker could step up in his place.

Paddy McNair and Marvin Johnson are back after suspension, but Anfernee Dijksteel, Ryan Shotton, Marcus Browne, Darren Randolph and George Friend remain unavailable.

Match facts

  • Nottingham Forest have won four of their last five league matches against Middlesbrough (W4 D0 L1), winning both meetings last season.
  • Middlesbrough have won just two of their last 22 league visits to the City Ground against Nottingham Forest (W2 D8 L12).
  • No Championship side has scored fewer home goals this season than Nottingham Forest (9). However, only Leeds (4) have shipped fewer in home games than Forest (6).
  • Middlesbrough are winless in their nine Championship away games this season (D4 L5) - it's their longest winless start on the road in a league campaign since the 2006-07 Premier League (11).
  • Nottingham Forest have scored a league-high 73% of their Championship goals in the second half of games this season (19/26). They've netted more goals after half-time this season than opponents Middlesbrough have in total (17).
  • Britt Assombalonga has been directly involved in five of Middlesbrough's last eight league goals (3 goals, 2 assists).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom20136141202145
2Leeds20134330102043
3Fulham20105532211135
4Bristol City209833328535
5Nottm Forest1996426161033
6Sheff Wed209562819932
7Preston209473125631
8Cardiff208753027331
9Brentford2093830161430
10Blackburn209382727030
11Swansea208662525030
12Hull208573227529
13Birmingham208482226-428
14QPR208483037-728
15Millwall206952527-227
16Derby206772026-625
17Charlton206592627-123
18Reading1963102426-221
19Middlesbrough204881727-1020
20Luton2062122741-1420
21Huddersfield2046102233-1118
22Wigan2044121833-1516
23Stoke2042142135-1414
24Barnsley2026122341-1812
View full Championship table

