Nottingham Forest v Middlesbrough

Britt Assombalonga joined Middlesbrough from Nottingham Forest in July 2017

Nottingham Forest striker Lewis Grabban could return to the starting line-up after scoring twice from the bench in Friday's 2-2 draw with Millwall.

However, Forest remain without Carl Jenkinson, Samba Sow and Yuri Ribeiro for the visit of Boro.

Ex-Forest striker Britt Assombalonga (ankle) is likely miss out for Middlesbrough as they seek back-to-back wins for the first time this season.

Teenage forward Stephen Walker could step up in his place.

Paddy McNair and Marvin Johnson are back after suspension, but Anfernee Dijksteel, Ryan Shotton, Marcus Browne, Darren Randolph and George Friend remain unavailable.

