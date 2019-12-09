Stoke City v Luton Town

From the section

Ryan Shawcross was an unused substitute as Stoke lost at Hull on Saturday

Stoke skipper Ryan Shawcross could return from the broken leg he suffered in a pre-season friendly in July.

Fellow centre-back Cameron Carter-Vickers and midfielder Badou Ndiaye may miss out because of illness.

Luton midfielder George Moncur is in contention for a first start since September after scoring an injury-time winner against Wigan on Saturday.

Full-back Dan Potts (groin) is likely to join Izzy Brown, Brendan Galloway and Danny Hylton on the sidelines.

Match facts