Preston19:45Fulham
Venue: Deepdale

Preston North End v Fulham

Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic celebrates scoring against Swansea City
Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic has scored 15 goals in 19 Championship appearances this season
Preston could welcome back forward Paul Gallagher as the Lilywhites look to end a run of four straight defeats.

Defenders Darnell Fisher, Patrick Bauer and Ben Davies are close to returning, but Louis Moult and Josh Ginnelly remain sidelined.

Fulham will continue to assess forward Bobby Decordova-Reid (hamstring).

Defender Maxime Le Marchand and midfielders Harry Arter (calf) and Harrison Reed continue their respective rehabilitations from injury.

  • Preston are winless in seven league meetings with Fulham (D3 L4), a run stretching back to December 2000.
  • Fulham's last three league visits to Preston have all ended 2-1 to the Cottagers, their best-ever away winning run against the Lilywhites.
  • Having lost just three of their opening 16 Championship games this season, Preston have now lost their past four in a row, failing to score each time.
  • After a run of four straight league wins, Fulham lost their last Championship match against Bristol City at the weekend. They've not lost back-to-back games in a season at this level since November 2017.
  • No side has won more points at home in the Championship this season than Preston (23).
  • The Championship's leading scorer this season Aleksandar Mitrovic (15 goals) has netted 10 goals in his past 10 appearances for Fulham.

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom20136141202145
2Leeds20134330102043
3Fulham20105532211135
4Bristol City209833328535
5Nottm Forest1996426161033
6Sheff Wed209562819932
7Preston209473125631
8Cardiff208753027331
9Brentford2093830161430
10Blackburn209382727030
11Swansea208662525030
12Hull208573227529
13Birmingham208482226-428
14QPR208483037-728
15Millwall206952527-227
16Derby206772026-625
17Charlton206592627-123
18Reading1963102426-221
19Middlesbrough204881727-1020
20Luton2062122741-1420
21Huddersfield2046102233-1118
22Wigan2044121833-1516
23Stoke2042142135-1414
24Barnsley2026122341-1812
