Preston North End v Fulham
-
- From the section Championship
Preston could welcome back forward Paul Gallagher as the Lilywhites look to end a run of four straight defeats.
Defenders Darnell Fisher, Patrick Bauer and Ben Davies are close to returning, but Louis Moult and Josh Ginnelly remain sidelined.
Fulham will continue to assess forward Bobby Decordova-Reid (hamstring).
Defender Maxime Le Marchand and midfielders Harry Arter (calf) and Harrison Reed continue their respective rehabilitations from injury.
Match facts
- Preston are winless in seven league meetings with Fulham (D3 L4), a run stretching back to December 2000.
- Fulham's last three league visits to Preston have all ended 2-1 to the Cottagers, their best-ever away winning run against the Lilywhites.
- Having lost just three of their opening 16 Championship games this season, Preston have now lost their past four in a row, failing to score each time.
- After a run of four straight league wins, Fulham lost their last Championship match against Bristol City at the weekend. They've not lost back-to-back games in a season at this level since November 2017.
- No side has won more points at home in the Championship this season than Preston (23).
- The Championship's leading scorer this season Aleksandar Mitrovic (15 goals) has netted 10 goals in his past 10 appearances for Fulham.