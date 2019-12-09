Bristol City v Millwall

From the section

Centre-back Tomas Kalas has not played for Bristol City since 10 November

Bristol City will assess defender Tomas Kalas (knee) before Tuesday's visit of Millwall in the Championship, but the Robins will not rush his return.

Left-back Jay Dasilva (lower leg) remains out, but has resumed training.

Millwall defender Shaun Hutchinson (rib) may miss out, but midfielder Shane Ferguson is nearing a return.

Midfielder Ryan Leonard (rib), keeper Frank Fielding (quad muscle), forward Tom Elliott (hamstring) and defender Jason McCarthy (toe) are all absent.

Match facts