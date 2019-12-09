Bristol City v Millwall
Bristol City will assess defender Tomas Kalas (knee) before Tuesday's visit of Millwall in the Championship, but the Robins will not rush his return.
Left-back Jay Dasilva (lower leg) remains out, but has resumed training.
Millwall defender Shaun Hutchinson (rib) may miss out, but midfielder Shane Ferguson is nearing a return.
Midfielder Ryan Leonard (rib), keeper Frank Fielding (quad muscle), forward Tom Elliott (hamstring) and defender Jason McCarthy (toe) are all absent.
Match facts
- Bristol City have lost just one of their last 12 home league matches against Millwall (W5 D6 L1).
- Millwall have won just two of their last nine league meetings with Millwall (W2 D4 L3), losing the most recent encounter in April of last season.
- Bristol City are unbeaten in their last eight home league games (W4 D4) - they last had a longer run between February-November 2014 when they were in League One (15 games).
- Millwall have drawn more games in 2019 than any other Championship side (16), with each of the Lions' last three league games ending level.
- Bristol City have the highest shot conversion rate in the Championship this season - the Robins have scored with 14.7% of their total shots (33/224).
- Jed Wallace has been directly involved in eight of Millwall's last 11 league goals, scoring three and assisting five.