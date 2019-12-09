Charlton Athletic v Huddersfield Town
Charlton striker Lyle Taylor could start after returning from a knee injury on Saturday at Middlesbrough.
Defender Tom Lockyer is available again after a ban but Erhun Oztumer (ankle) has joined a lengthy injury list.
Huddersfield Town manager Danny Cowley is hoping to have "one or two" players back from injury.
Defenders Danny Simpson (hip) and Jaden Brown (ankle), midfielder Alex Pritchard (calf) and striker Fraizer Campbell (hip) will hope to return.
Terence Kongolo and Adama Diakhaby are out and midfielder Trevoh Chalobah is suspended.
The Addicks are without a win in eight matches, while the Terriers have gone five games without a victory.
Match facts
- This is the first league meeting between Charlton and Huddersfield since January 2016, a 5-0 win for the Terriers at the John Smith's Stadium.
- Huddersfield have lost just one of their past five visits to Charlton in all competitions (W2 D2 L1), winning their most recent game there in September 2015.
- Charlton are winless in eight league games (D2 L6), losing the past three in a row. They last lost four consecutive league games back in March 2017.
- Huddersfield are winless in their past five league games (D2 L3), having been unbeaten in the seven before that (W4 D3).
- Charlton have used more different players (28), and made more changes to their starting XI (57) than any other Championship side this season.
- Huddersfield's Karlan Grant has been directly involved in 59% of Huddersfield's 22 league goals this season (11 goals, 2 assists), the highest ratio of any player in the Championship.