Charlton Athletic v Huddersfield Town

Five-goal striker Lyle Taylor last started a game for Charlton in August

Charlton striker Lyle Taylor could start after returning from a knee injury on Saturday at Middlesbrough.

Defender Tom Lockyer is available again after a ban but Erhun Oztumer (ankle) has joined a lengthy injury list.

Huddersfield Town manager Danny Cowley is hoping to have "one or two" players back from injury.

Defenders Danny Simpson (hip) and Jaden Brown (ankle), midfielder Alex Pritchard (calf) and striker Fraizer Campbell (hip) will hope to return.

Terence Kongolo and Adama Diakhaby are out and midfielder Trevoh Chalobah is suspended.

The Addicks are without a win in eight matches, while the Terriers have gone five games without a victory.

Match facts