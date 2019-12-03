Confederation Cup holders Zamalek appoint Patrice Carteron to replace Micho

Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic only took over Zamalek in August

Patrice Carteron will take over from Milutin 'Micho' Sredejovic as coach of Egyptian club Zamalek.

The club acted on Monday following their 3-0 defeat by TP Mazembe in the African Champions League on Saturday.

Zamalek, who are the holders of the Confederation Cup, hired Micho last August after he left his job at South Africa's Orlando Pirates.

"[The] overall situation here is not favourable, so I parted ways with mutual, amicable agreement," Micho told BBC Sport after the meeting with Zamalek officials on Monday night.

His agent indicated that a deal had been agreed with the club for the Serb to go.

"I held a meeting with Zamalek officials and reached an agreement to break the contract," Mohamed Habashi told BBC Sport.

Micho's departure came despite public support of many of his players on social media.

He led Zamalek to the Egypt Cup last September, but lost the country's Super Cup against huge Cairo rivals, and league champions, Al Ahly.

The heavy loss to Mazembe, one of Carteron's former teams, was the catalyst for his departure, but there has been unrest within the camp in recent days, with Tunisia international Hamdi Nagguez leaving - saying that he is owed three months salary.

Club president Mortada Mansour denied that, saying the club would not "give in to the demands of the players to change their contracts or get more payments."

Mansour's leadership has been marked by constant change, with more than twenty coaches having been appointed, and departing, during his five year reign.

Zamalek's website announced that Carteron has been appointed to replace the Serb, but no details have been released about his contract.