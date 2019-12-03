Mauricio Pochettino intends to 'return to manage in Europe'

Pochettino led Spurs to the 2019 Champions League final

Former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino says he is "open to listen to projects" in Europe as he plans a return to management.

The 47-year-old spent five-and-a-half years in charge of Spurs before being sacked last month and replaced by Jose Mourinho.

"There are a lot of clubs and attractive projects for me to take on," Pochettino told Fox Sports Argentina.

"It is my intention to return to manage in Europe."

He added: "But now I need to be calm for a few days and see what happens."

Pochettino led Spurs to four successive top-four finishes and last season's Champions League final, which they lost to Liverpool.

But Tottenham struggled for consistency under him this term and were 14th in the table when he was dismissed.

He has returned to his native Argentina following his exit from the London club and has been linked with Arsenal and Bayern Munich.

Arsenal are without a manager following the sacking of Unai Emery, while Bayern Munich have Hansi Flick in interim charge following their dismissal of Niko Kovac.

"For the time being the most important thing is for me to clear my head after five-and-a-half incredible seasons with Tottenham," added Pochettino.

"My aim is to seek the ability to rebuild myself and get my self-motivation back.

"I haven't had a lot of time to digest what has happened.

"My first decision was to come back to Argentina, return to my home and see family and friends. My best decision was to come to Argentina to switch off for 10 days.

"But I expect to return to Europe to make decisions on my future. At my age I don't need a lot of time to recover. I am open to listen to projects put before me."