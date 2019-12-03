Spurs boss Jose Mourinho says United is a closed chapter

After the corresponding fixture last season in August 2018 in which Tottenham won 3-0, Jose Mourinho made a point of acknowledging the Manchester United fans in the Stretford End as he headed towards the tunnel

Jose Mourinho says his time at Manchester United is a 'closed chapter' as he takes new club Tottenham Hotspur to Old Trafford on Wednesday night.

Mourinho left United 12 months ago after two-and-a-half years as manager.

The Portuguese was out of work until taking over at Spurs last month where he has won his first three matches.

"This is a closed chapter for me," said Mourinho. "I left the club, I took my time to process everything that happened.

"I took my time to prepare myself for the next challenge.

"Honestly, United for me is in my book of experiences, it's in my history book."

Mourinho parted company with United in December last year when they were sixth in the Premier League. They are currently ninth under his successor Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, but just two points behind Tottenham, who are fifth.

He won the League Cup, the Europa League and the Community Shield during his time at United, as well as finishing runners-up in the league in 2017/18.

However, the 56-year-old refuses to assess his time at United, but he does look forward to meeting the club's supporters again.

"It is not for me to analyse United now," he said. "I analyse them as an opponent, how they play. How can we beat them? How can they beat us? For me that is the important thing.

"I have a great relationship with the Manchester United supporters. I went back as a pundit and I was humbled by such a beautiful reception.

"Tomorrow I go back as the coach of the team that will try and beat Manchester United.

"I understand that what they want is the exact opposite of what I want. Of course during the match I expect them to forget me."

Mourinho, who replaced Mauricio Pochettino in his new role, has also revealed that he has spoken to Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy regarding the futures of Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen, and Belgium centre-halves Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen.

All three are out of contract at the end of the season and are free to speak other clubs from January.

"If I tell you that I didn't speak with Mr Levy about Eriksen, Alderweireld and Vertonghen, I would be lying," he admitted. "So, yes I'm speaking with Mr Levy about it.

"At the same time, I speak also with the players, with all of them. We speak and try to understand every detail but it's not something I'm going to discuss."