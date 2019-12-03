Rowan Alexander: Former Gretna manager back in charge at Raydale Park

Alexander's Gretna lost on penalties to Hearts in the 2006 Scottish Cup final

Rowan Alexander has returned to Raydale Park as the new manager of Lowland League side Gretna 2008.

He led Gretna's previous incarnation from the bottom tier to top flight, and a Scottish Cup final, before the club's financial collapse in 2008.

Alexander, who ended his player career at Gretna, was sacked in November 2007 after seven years in charge.

The 58-year-old has been appointed for the rest of the season with Gretna 2008 third bottom of the Lowland League.