Motherwell: 'Hunger and desire' key to defying modest budget - Keith Lasley

Motherwell's "hunger and desire" is the key to defying their modest budget, says assistant manager Keith Lasley.

The fan-owned club are just three points off third-placed Aberdeen, with the likes of Hearts, Hibernian and Kilmarnock all behind them in the Scottish Premiership.

Last year, it was revealed Motherwell had the third-lowest player salary in the top flight.

"Staying in the division is an achievement in itself," said Lasley.

"There are bigger clubs than us not in this division. It's a reflection on the hard work put in by everyone since the summer across the board.

"Where we are is maybe small in terms of budget and money but we are not small in hunger and desire to get the best out of everyone in this building.

"If we do that we will give ourselves a chance of maintaining our good start, but we know other clubs have eyes on overtaking us. We must focus on our relentless nature to keep improving this football club."

Motherwell begin their hectic five-game December schedule with a trip to face second-bottom St Mirren on Wednesday night. Goal difference is keeping Jim Goodwin's men off the bottom but only Rangers and Hibs have won in Paisley this season.

"We won't underestimate them," Lasley added. "They were very unlucky to lose to Hibs and Aberdeen. They had chances to win. We know how they have been playing and give them the respect they deserve. We need to be at it.

"We know if we can take as man points as we can in this period we will be in a good position going into the break."