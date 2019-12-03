Scottish Cup: Dundee v Motherwell and Dundee United v Hibs live on BBC Scotland

From the section

Lewis Stevenson helped Hibs to Scottish Cup success in 2016

Two Scottish Cup fourth-round ties involving a Premiership versus Championship side will be shown live on the BBC.

Motherwell's game at Dundee is on the BBC Scotland channel on Saturday, 18 January with a 19:20 BST kick-off.

Championship leaders Dundee United's home tie with Hibernian is on BBC One Scotland the following day at 15:00.

Hibs, winners in 2016, were the last team to lift the trophy before current holders Celtic.

Dundee United and Motherwell have both won the tournament twice, with Dundee's only triumph coming in 1910.