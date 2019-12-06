Fantasy football tips: Transfer and team guide for gameweek 16

Will Jurgen Klopp rest more players for Liverpool's trip to Bournemouth with the Reds facing another eight games in December?

It was the first time Amazon have broadcast live Premier League football this week.

Some managers took it as a prime opportunity to give some players a rest and deliver minutes to some squad players (we're looking at you, Jurgen).

But what can you expect in this weekend's coming fixtures?

BBC Sport provides hints and tips to get your fantasy side in shape for gameweek 16.

Rotation time

Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah? Rested. Jorginho and Fikayo Tomori? Benched.

Yes, we've reached that stage of the season when the relentless nature of the fixture list (especially for those clubs in Europe) starts to dictate some squad rotation.

However, don't let the recent midweek games prompt any panic sales.

Having rested two of his first-choice front three and with an away game this weekend (at Bournemouth), you can pretty confident Klopp will have both Salah and Firmino back in the Liverpool starting XI. The same is likely to go for Jordan Henderson and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Chelsea present a slightly different situation. Frank Lampard probably wanted to add some fresh legs to his side, but the home loss to West Ham will also have been in his thinking.

So having beaten Aston Villa, don't be so sure that Tomori or Jorginho will make an immediate return.

Speaking of Chelsea, now might be a good time to take a look at Reece James, who is starting to cement his place at right-back and bagged an assist against Villa.

There is unlikely to be any resting going on in Manchester this weekend, with both Pep Guardiola and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer desperate for the points from the derby.

All aboard the Alli train

Dele Alli has been in a rich vein of form since Jose Mourinho took over at Tottenham

One of Jose Mourinho's first tasks as Tottenham boss was to pull aside Dele Alli and ask if he was working with the real Alli or Alli's brother?

Well, the Alli that has shown up during Mourinho's time in charge so far is definitely the real thing.

In the last three Premier League games, the England international has an assist and three goals, including his deft flick and finish at Manchester United on Wednesday.

If you haven't already drafted Alli into your side, then you need to rectify that.

The 23-year-old is clearly central to Mourinho's game plan at Spurs and with Burnley at home this weekend there is no reason to believe he won't continue to produce points for your side.

The next big thing

Anyone can stick Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Raheem Sterling or Jamie Vardy in their side and reap the rewards, and most people do.

Where the real fantasy football managers earn their money is in picking players just before they hit points-earning form.

So here are a few of our suggestions for individuals who are currently simmering and might just come to the boil soon.

Diogo Jota - a starter in each of Wolves last six matches, he's had 15 shots (12 of them inside the box) and created eight chances. Opta have his expected goals in that time at 2.42. This weekend, Wolves are at Brighton.

Allan Saint-Maximin - brilliant to watch, but so rarely delivers in terms of fantasy points. However, with Newcastle facing Southampton (h), Burnley (a) and Palace (h), the next few weeks could see the winger turn expected goals of 1.53 and expected assists of 0.85 in the last five games into more points in the near future.

Serge Aurier - having nailed down the right-back spot under Jose Mourinho, the Ivorian is a potential points goldmine. He has had four shots and created seven chances in the last five games and while Spurs have yet to keep a clean sheet under Mourinho, their expected goals against of 3.19 in his three games suggests he's starting to make them tougher to break down.

Mesut Ozil - Yes, we know, we know. Ozil is one of the most frustrating figures, for Arsenal fans and fantasy football players alike. So much talent, but precious little return of late. However, he has started Arsenal's last five games and has created 15 chances in that time. If Arsenal start to improve and Ozil is energised, he could post big points.

Other things to consider