Ousmane Fane: Shrewsbury Town sign French midfielder on deal until end of the season

Ousmane Fane spent three seasons at Oldham

French midfielder Ousmane Fane has joined Shrewsbury on a deal which will run to the end of the season.

The Paris-born 25-year-old, left Oldham Athletic in the summer after three seasons at Boundary Park, having made 92 appearances.

He missed the entirety of last season for the Latics after a severe double leg injury.

Fane also played 20 games for Kidderminster, as well as spells in his home country and Norway.

While the deal runs out at the end of the season, the club do have the option of a further year.

