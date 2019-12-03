David Brooks: Bournemouth's Wales midfielder revisits specialist over injury

Jefferson Lerma comforts David Brooks as he lies injured in a pre-season friendly against Brentford

David Brooks has been forced to consult a specialist in his bid to return from summer ankle surgery.

The Bournemouth and Wales midfielder suffered ankle ligament damage in a pre-season friendly with Brentford in July and was expected to be out for up to 12 weeks.

Four months on, the 22-year-old is yet to return to training and has returned to a specialist to check his recovery.

Bournemouth say he has not suffered a setback from the original injury.

However, they have not set a return date for Brooks, who has missed all of the Premier League season so far.

The 12-cap international also missed the second half of Wales' successful Euro 2020 qualifying campaign, making his last appearance in the June defeat in Hungary having scored in the 2-1 loss to Croatia in Osjiek three days earlier.

Brooks signed a new long-term deal at Bournemouth in March having made an £11.5m move from Sheffield United in July 2018, scoring seven goals in 33 appearances in his first season with the Cherries.