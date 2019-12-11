Quiz: Can you name all nine Club World Cup winners

Nine clubs have lifted the Club World Cup trophy

Club World Cup Venue: Qatar Date: 11-21 December Coverage: Every match will be live on the BBC Sport website, app and the BBC iPlayer, with live BBC Two coverage of Liverpool's semi-final.

Liverpool will begin their Club World Cup campaign next week after being crowned the champions of Europe in June.

The Reds beat Tottenham in last season's Champions League final to qualify for the tournament in Qatar, which involves the seven continental champions.

The competition did not take place between 2001 and 2004, but can you name the nine different teams to win the biggest prize in club football?

You have two minutes...