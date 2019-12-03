Dean Jarvis: Larne sign former Derry City defender from Dundalk

Dean Jarvis will be eligable to play for Larne once the transfer window opens in January

Former Derry City defender Dean Jarvis has signed a contract with Larne after leaving League of Ireland champions Dundalk.

The 27-year-old spent two seasons at the Lilywhites after making more than 100 appearances for Derry City.

Jarvis made 27 appearances for Dundalk last season in their double-winning campaign at Oriel Park.

He started his career at Aberdeen before returning to Northern Ireland to play for Institute.

The left-sided player, who can also play in midfield, will be eligible to play for Larne once the transfer window opens in January.

On top of two league titles with Dundalk, Jarvis picked up winners medals in the FAI Cup, EA Sports Cup, President's Cup and the inaugural Unite the Union Champions Cup.

"The club are obviously on a journey and I want to be a part of that," Jarvis told the club website.

"It's only the start of where the club want to go and the club feel they can really push on over the next couple of years.

"It's clear from speaking to Tiernan and Kenny that there is a really tight-knit community here and the team are a big part of it.

"It's a different challenge for me, playing in the Premiership of the Irish League now, and I've kept an eye on it over the last few weeks, including watching the Larne matches. I'm excited to get going."