Wednesday's gossip column: Eriksen, Pochettino, Fernandes, Solskjaer, Martinez

Tottenham are willing to listen to offers of less than £40m for Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen, 27. (Evening Standard)

Former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino wants to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as Manchester United boss. (Manchester Evening News)

Meanwhile, Spurs have no intention of making a move for Manchester United and Serbia's 31-year-old midfielder Nemanja Matic. (Manchester Evening News)

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has ended links to Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes, 25, due to the £85m release clause in his contract. (Mail)

Manchester United boss Solskjaer says he wants the club to be quicker in the transfer market after hinting executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward left deals late last summer. (Evening Standard)

Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin says VAR is a "mess" and that there is "no way back". (Mirror)

Arsenal have made contact with former Valencia head coach Marcelino as they continue their search for a new manager. (Goal - in Spanish)

Manchester City have joined the race for Inter Milan and Argentina striker Lautaro Martinez. Barcelona are also interested in the 22-year-old. (Sky Sports Italia, via Calciomercato - in Italian)

France striker Olivier Giroud will hold showdown talks with Chelsea with the 33-year-old eyeing a January exit. (Evening Standard)

Tottenham have set their sights on signing Norwich's English defender Ben Godfrey, 21, in January. (Football Insider)

Premier League clubs wanting to hire former Liverpool and Newcastle boss Rafael Benitez would have to pay more than £20m in compensation to his current club, Dalian Yifang. (Mail)

Liverpool will only allow England Under-21s striker Rhian Brewster join another club if the 19-year-old is guaranteed playing time. (Football Insider)

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has ruled out making any January transfer signings despite the club's defensive crisis. (Independent)

Everton want to sign young Portuguese winger Matchoi Bobo Djalo in the January transfer window. The 16-year-old currently plays for Pacos de Ferreira. (Football Insider)

Norwich, Watford and Crystal Palace are keeping tabs on Enfield forward Muhammadu Faal, 22, who is related to Liverpool and England defender Joe Gomez. (Sun)