Richarlison signs new Everton deal until summer 2024

Richarlison has scored four Premier League goals this season

Everton forward Richarlison has signed a new deal that will keep him at Goodison Park until summer 2024.

He joined the Toffees from Watford in July 2018 and has since scored 20 goals in 55 appearances in all competitions.

Richarlison, 22, made his international debut for Brazil two months after joining Everton and now has 19 caps.

"I intend to be here a long time. This was the club which gave me the opportunity to show my football," he said.

"It was here I managed to get a place in the Brazil national team and it was here I have scored lots of goals in the Premier League."

Richarlison's contract extension comes the day before struggling Everton face Premier League leaders Liverpool in the Merseyside derby at Anfield (20:15 GMT).

"The club trusts me and I trust them," added the Brazilian, who scored in Sunday's 2-1 defeat by Leicester. "The supporters have a lot of affection for me and I try to give back all this affection as much as possible on the pitch.

"I go out and put my life on the line for them. I try to sweat blood and tears for this club. I intend to continue honouring the shirt and making the fans happy.

"And I hope they continue singing my name."