Merseyside derby: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says win could 'solve problems' for Everton

Jurgen Klopp has won five and drawn three of his eight derbies in charge of Liverpool

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says Wednesday's Merseyside derby could "solve a lot of problems" for Everton boss Marco Silva.

Victory at Anfield could buy Silva more time at struggling Everton.

Liverpool haven't been beaten at home in the league since defeat by Crystal Palace in April 2017, while Everton haven't won a Premier League game at Anfield for 20 years.

"The stats help Everton more because they want to strike back," said Klopp.

"Remember we don't have to speak about quality and quality differences,.

"Are we in a better moment in the table? Of course, that is obvious. They want to show they can do differently.

"They can solve a lot of problems in one game. It is a very important football game for us but that must be enough for us."

Everton's current run of two wins in 10 league matches has put Silva in a precarious position with the Toffees just two points above the relegation zone..

"Of course, I have sympathy because I know how difficult the life of a manager can be," said Klopp.

"But the last thing Marco needs now is that I feel sorry for him - I don't. But I am really on his side because I know about the job."

Last year's fixture at Anfield was a memorable one for Liverpool fans with Divock Origi scoring an added-time winner after Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford's error, prompting Klopp to run 50 yards onto the pitch to celebrate with goalkeeper Alisson.

"Everton were good that night, it was an intense game and there were a few winning moments before finally there was a strange goal and my celebration, which I said sorry for," he said.

"It will not happen again - not even in a derby - but in that moment it was a pretty cool moment.

"That was a year ago so it has nothing to do with tomorrow night and we have to be focused on the important parts of the game - and they are on the pitch."