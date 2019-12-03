Manchester City: Amazon crew help after power failure at Burnley

Manchester City won 4-1 against Burnley in Tuesday night's Premier League fixture

When Manchester City arrived at Turf Moor to play Burnley on Tuesday, they were greeted by darkness.

Pep Guardiola's side were left to prepare for the match without lighting because of an electrical issue in the away dressing room.

It came on the first night of Amazon Prime's new Premier League coverage.

And it was their TV crew who eventually came to the rescue with some studio lighting before kick-off.

Gabriel Jesus scored twice as City got back to winning ways, with a convincing 4-1 win.

And it was 'no lights, no problem' for the Blues, who were understandably in fine voice after their performance.

Amazon won the rights to show every game from the first round of midweek fixtures in December and all 10 matches on 26-27 December as part of a three-year deal.