Bordeaux's game with Nimes suspended for 25 minutes as fans protest

The fans gathered at the corner of the pitch early in the first half

Bordeaux's Ligue 1 game with Nimes was suspended for 25 minutes after dozens of fans gathered by the pitch in protest against the club's ownership.

The Bordeaux supporters, who left the stands after 11 minutes, had been calling for the resignation of club president Frederic Longuepee.

After play resumed the home side went on to win 6-0 with ex-Sunderland striker Josh Maja scoring a hat-trick.

Nicolas de Preville and a double from Otavio completed the win.

Nigeria international Maja, who was born in London, scored 16 goals in 41 appearances for Sunderland

Bordeaux sent a cheeky tweet to Sunderland after Maja's goals, thanking the club for selling the striker to them