French Ligue 1
Bordeaux6Nîmes0

Bordeaux's game with Nimes suspended for 25 minutes as fans protest

Bordeaux fans
The fans gathered at the corner of the pitch early in the first half

Bordeaux's Ligue 1 game with Nimes was suspended for 25 minutes after dozens of fans gathered by the pitch in protest against the club's ownership.

The Bordeaux supporters, who left the stands after 11 minutes, had been calling for the resignation of club president Frederic Longuepee.

After play resumed the home side went on to win 6-0 with ex-Sunderland striker Josh Maja scoring a hat-trick.

Nicolas de Preville and a double from Otavio completed the win.

Maja
Nigeria international Maja, who was born in London, scored 16 goals in 41 appearances for Sunderland
Josh Maja
Bordeaux sent a cheeky tweet to Sunderland after Maja's goals, thanking the club for selling the striker to them

Line-ups

Bordeaux

  • 1Costil
  • 14JovanovicBooked at 64mins
  • 6Koscielny
  • 3Nascimento de Castro
  • 42Barbosa
  • 17Aït Bennasser
  • 5Passos Santos
  • 20SabalySubstituted forKwatengat 80'minutes
  • 12de PrevilleSubstituted forKaluat 66'minutes
  • 19AdliBooked at 66mins
  • 9MajaSubstituted forBasicat 75'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Bellanova
  • 4Sitoe
  • 10Kalu
  • 16Poussin
  • 18Hwang
  • 25Kwateng
  • 26Basic

Nîmes

  • 30Bernardoni
  • 29AlakouchBooked at 44minsSubstituted forPaquiezat 67'minutes
  • 23Briancon
  • 4Martinez
  • 26Miguel
  • 12Fomba
  • 8DeauxSubstituted forVallsat 67'minutes
  • 6Sarr
  • 10Ferhat
  • 17Duljevic
  • 20RipartSubstituted forBuadesat 78'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Philippoteaux
  • 11Stojanovski
  • 15Paquiez
  • 16Lionel Dias
  • 18Valls
  • 19Buades
  • 27Denkey
Referee:
Clément Turpin
Attendance:
12,419

Match Stats

Home TeamBordeauxAway TeamNîmes
Possession
Home72%
Away28%
Shots
Home12
Away7
Shots on Target
Home8
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away6
Fouls
Home14
Away13

Live Text

Match ends, Bordeaux 6, Nîmes 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Bordeaux 6, Nîmes 0.

Foul by Jonathan Cafú (Bordeaux).

Lucas Buades (Nîmes) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Toma Basic (Bordeaux) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Goal!

Goal! Bordeaux 6, Nîmes 0. Otávio (Bordeaux) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Youssef Aït Bennasser.

Attempt blocked. Yacine Adli (Bordeaux) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Toma Basic.

Foul by Samuel Kalu (Bordeaux).

Anthony Briancon (Nîmes) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Jonathan Cafú (Bordeaux) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Florian Miguel (Nîmes).

Toma Basic (Bordeaux) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Florian Miguel (Nîmes).

Corner, Nîmes. Conceded by Enock Kwateng.

Foul by Youssef Aït Bennasser (Bordeaux).

Theo Valls (Nîmes) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Samuel Kalu (Bordeaux) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Pablo Martinez (Nîmes).

Substitution

Substitution, Bordeaux. Enock Kwateng replaces Youssouf Sabaly.

Hand ball by Jonathan Cafú (Bordeaux).

Otávio (Bordeaux) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Sidy Sarr (Nîmes).

Substitution

Substitution, Nîmes. Lucas Buades replaces Renaud Ripart.

Goal!

Goal! Bordeaux 5, Nîmes 0. Otávio (Bordeaux) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Yacine Adli.

Substitution

Substitution, Bordeaux. Toma Basic replaces Josh Maja.

Jonathan Cafú (Bordeaux) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Florian Miguel (Nîmes).

Corner, Nîmes. Conceded by Otávio.

Corner, Nîmes. Conceded by Benoit Costil.

Foul by Vukasin Jovanovic (Bordeaux).

Sidy Sarr (Nîmes) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Corner, Nîmes. Conceded by Pablo.

Substitution

Substitution, Nîmes. Gaetan Paquiez replaces Sofiane Alakouch.

Substitution

Substitution, Nîmes. Theo Valls replaces Lucas Deaux.

Substitution

Substitution, Bordeaux. Samuel Kalu replaces Nicolas de Preville.

Booking

Yacine Adli (Bordeaux) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Yacine Adli (Bordeaux).

Pablo Martinez (Nîmes) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Vukasin Jovanovic (Bordeaux) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Vukasin Jovanovic (Bordeaux).

