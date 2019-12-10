Wigan Athletic v West Bromwich Albion

From the section

Kieran Gibbs was forced off 11 minutes into the second half of West Brom's 5-1 win over Swansea

Wigan Athletic goalkeeper David Marshall (neck) is a doubt and defender Chey Dunkley is serving a one-game ban.

Charlie Mulgrew is struggling with a calf injury and Danny Fox (groin) is out until January, leaving Cedric Kipre as Wigan's only fit senior centre-back.

West Brom boss Slaven Bilic may have to change his line-up after naming the same team for three consecutive wins.

Defenders Kieran Gibbs and Kyle Bartley are both doubts after picking up injuries in the 5-1 win over Swansea.

Gibbs has a hamstring niggle and Bartley clashed heads with Andre Ayew.

Match facts