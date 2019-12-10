Championship
Wigan19:45West Brom
Venue: DW Stadium

Wigan Athletic v West Bromwich Albion

Kieran Gibbs in action for West Brom
Kieran Gibbs was forced off 11 minutes into the second half of West Brom's 5-1 win over Swansea
Follow live text coverage from 19:15 GMT on Wednesday

Wigan Athletic goalkeeper David Marshall (neck) is a doubt and defender Chey Dunkley is serving a one-game ban.

Charlie Mulgrew is struggling with a calf injury and Danny Fox (groin) is out until January, leaving Cedric Kipre as Wigan's only fit senior centre-back.

West Brom boss Slaven Bilic may have to change his line-up after naming the same team for three consecutive wins.

Defenders Kieran Gibbs and Kyle Bartley are both doubts after picking up injuries in the 5-1 win over Swansea.

Gibbs has a hamstring niggle and Bartley clashed heads with Andre Ayew.

Match facts

  • Wigan have won three of their past five home league matches against West Brom (D1 L1).
  • The Baggies won two of their three matches against Wigan last season in all competitions (D0 L1), though both wins came at home - they lost 1-0 at the DW Stadium in a Championship meeting.
  • Wigan are winless in their previous eight Championship games (D2 L6) since beating Nottingham Forest 1-0 in October.
  • West Brom have won their past four away league games, keeping a clean sheet each time. They last won five in a row on the road in April 2002, a run in which they also did not concede a single goal.
  • Wigan have dropped a league-high 18 points from winning positions in the Championship this season, failing to win despite opening the scoring in their previous four games (D1 L3).
  • Baggies winger Matheus Pereira has more assists than any other Championship player this season (10). The last West Brom player to assist more than Pereira in a single league season was Graham Dorrans in 2009-10 (21).

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom20136141202145
2Leeds20134330102043
3Fulham20105532211135
4Bristol City209833328535
5Nottm Forest1996426161033
6Sheff Wed209562819932
7Preston209473125631
8Cardiff208753027331
9Brentford2093830161430
10Blackburn209382727030
11Swansea208662525030
12Hull208573227529
13Birmingham208482226-428
14QPR208483037-728
15Millwall206952527-227
16Derby206772026-625
17Charlton206592627-123
18Reading1963102426-221
19Middlesbrough204881727-1020
20Luton2062122741-1420
21Huddersfield2046102233-1118
22Wigan2044121833-1516
23Stoke2042142135-1414
24Barnsley2026122341-1812
View full Championship table

Top Stories