Barnsley v Reading
-
- From the section Championship
Barnsley will hope Mallik Wilks has recovered from the illness that has forced the forward to miss the first four games of Gerhard Struber's reign.
The bottom side lost out on a point at Cardiff after conceding in the 90th minute and are six points from safety.
Reading were without midfielder Ovie Ejaria and striker Sam Baldock for their loss to Birmingham City, but the Royals hope both will feature.
Jordan Obita is set to return from illness, but John Swift is still out.
Match facts
- Barnsley have won just two of their past 14 league matches against Reading (D4 L8) and are winless in their four most recent meetings with the Royals (D2 L2).
- Reading are unbeaten in their past seven away league matches against Barnsley (W5 D2) since losing 3-0 in August 1996.
- Barnsley are looking to win consecutive Championship home games within the same season for the first time since August 2017.
- Reading are bidding to secure consecutive away league wins for the first time since January 2017.
- Barnsley have faced more shots on target than any other Championship side this season (102).
- George Puscas has netted four of Reading's past five away goals in the Championship, including a hat-trick in their most recent away game at Wigan.