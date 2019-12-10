Derby County v Sheffield Wednesday
Manager Phillip Cocu has no new injury worries as Derby attempt to extend an eight-game unbeaten home run.
Krystian Bielik has an ongoing hip issue but is fit and fellow midfielders Ikechi Anya (calf) and Tom Huddlestone (hamstring) are close to returning.
Sheffield Wednesday are without striker Fernando Forestieri (knee) and goalkeeper Keiren Westwood is still a doubt because of a shoulder problem.
Full-back Liam Palmer is available after serving a three-match ban.
Match facts
- Derby County are unbeaten in their previous 11 home matches against Sheffield Wednesday in all competitions (W7 D4 L0).
- Sheffield Wednesday have won two of their past 20 league matches against the Rams (W2 D7 L11).
- Derby have lost five of their previous nine league games (W3 D1), though they haven't lost back-to-back Championship matches since a run of three in March.
- Sheffield Wednesday are looking to secure three consecutive Championship victories for the first time since September 2018.
- The Rams are the only Championship side yet to score a headed goal this season.
- The Owls have the oldest average starting XI in the Championship this season, with their combined average age coming in at 28 years 166 days.