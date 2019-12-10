Championship
Swansea19:45Blackburn
Venue: Liberty Stadium

Swansea City v Blackburn Rovers

Wayne Routledge
Wayne Routledge is out with a calf injury
Follow live text coverage from 19:15 GMT on Wednesday

Wednesday's game is likely to come too soon for Swansea City winger Wayne Routledge as he continues his recovery from a calf injury.

Defender Declan John is also expected to miss out with a hamstring strain.

Blackburn boss Tony Mowbray could turn to Elliott Bennett and Sam Gallagher, if he decides to rest veterans Stewart Downing and Danny Graham.

Downing, 35, and Graham, 34, are not expected to feature in the second of three games in a week.

Match facts

  • Swansea have won their last two home league matches against Blackburn, scoring three goals in each victory (3-1 in 2012, 3-1 in 2018).
  • Blackburn are looking for their first league win against Swansea since December 2011 (4-2 in the Premier League), having drawn one and lost two of their last three meetings.
  • After a 14-game unbeaten run at home in the Championship (W10 D4), Swansea have lost five of their last seven at the Liberty Stadium (W1 D1).
  • Blackburn have won their last four Championship matches - they've not won five in a row in the second tier of higher since a run of six in November 2000.
  • No player has scored more Championship goals this season without netting one at home than Swansea's Sam Surridge (3).
  • Blackburn have scored a league-high six goals in the opening 15 minutes of games in the Championship this season, while only Leeds (0) have conceded fewer in this timeframe than Rovers (1).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom20136141202145
2Leeds21135330102044
3Fulham21106532211136
4Bristol City219843329435
5Nottm Forest2097426161034
6Sheff Wed209562819932
7Preston219573125632
8Cardiff208753027331
9Brentford2093830161430
10Hull218673227530
11Blackburn209382727030
12Swansea208662525030
13Millwall217952627-130
14Birmingham208482226-428
15QPR208483037-728
16Derby206772026-625
17Charlton216692627-124
18Reading1963102426-221
19Middlesbrough214981727-1021
20Luton2163122741-1421
21Huddersfield2147102233-1119
22Wigan2044121833-1516
23Stoke2143142135-1415
24Barnsley2026122341-1812
