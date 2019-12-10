Swansea City v Blackburn Rovers

Wayne Routledge is out with a calf injury

Wednesday's game is likely to come too soon for Swansea City winger Wayne Routledge as he continues his recovery from a calf injury.

Defender Declan John is also expected to miss out with a hamstring strain.

Blackburn boss Tony Mowbray could turn to Elliott Bennett and Sam Gallagher, if he decides to rest veterans Stewart Downing and Danny Graham.

Downing, 35, and Graham, 34, are not expected to feature in the second of three games in a week.

