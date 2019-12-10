Brentford v Cardiff City
Defenders Henrik Dalsgaard and Pontus Jansson are expected to return for Brentford, having both missed the defeat at Sheffield Wednesday.
Winger Joel Valencia (shoulder) remains out alongside long-term absentees Sergi Canos and Nikos Karelis (both knee).
Cardiff will assess Leandro Bacuna's foot after he limped off during Saturday's win over Barnsley.
Northern Ireland's Gavin Whyte is back in full training while midfielder Joe Ralls may feature in the squad.
Match facts
- Brentford have lost their past three Championship meetings with Cardiff, with this their first meeting since March 2018.
- Cardiff have won three of their past five away league matches against Brentford (D1 L1), as many as they had won in their first 16 visits to Griffin Park (W3 D5 L8).
- None of Brentford's past 10 league games have ended level, with the Bees winning six and losing four.
- Cardiff have won their past three Championship matches, as many as they had in their previous 13 (W3 D7 L3).
- Brentford have had a joint league-low six different goalscorers in the Championship this season.
- Cardiff have had a league-high 15 different goalscorers in the Championship this season.