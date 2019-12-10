Championship
Brentford19:45Cardiff
Venue: Griffin Park

Brentford v Cardiff City

Neil Harris
Cardiff have won three games in a row under manager Neil Harris
Follow live text coverage from 19:15 GMT on Wednesday

Defenders Henrik Dalsgaard and Pontus Jansson are expected to return for Brentford, having both missed the defeat at Sheffield Wednesday.

Winger Joel Valencia (shoulder) remains out alongside long-term absentees Sergi Canos and Nikos Karelis (both knee).

Cardiff will assess Leandro Bacuna's foot after he limped off during Saturday's win over Barnsley.

Northern Ireland's Gavin Whyte is back in full training while midfielder Joe Ralls may feature in the squad.

Match facts

  • Brentford have lost their past three Championship meetings with Cardiff, with this their first meeting since March 2018.
  • Cardiff have won three of their past five away league matches against Brentford (D1 L1), as many as they had won in their first 16 visits to Griffin Park (W3 D5 L8).
  • None of Brentford's past 10 league games have ended level, with the Bees winning six and losing four.
  • Cardiff have won their past three Championship matches, as many as they had in their previous 13 (W3 D7 L3).
  • Brentford have had a joint league-low six different goalscorers in the Championship this season.
  • Cardiff have had a league-high 15 different goalscorers in the Championship this season.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom20136141202145
2Leeds20134330102043
3Fulham20105532211135
4Bristol City209833328535
5Nottm Forest1996426161033
6Sheff Wed209562819932
7Preston209473125631
8Cardiff208753027331
9Brentford2093830161430
10Blackburn209382727030
11Swansea208662525030
12Hull208573227529
13Birmingham208482226-428
14QPR208483037-728
15Millwall206952527-227
16Derby206772026-625
17Charlton206592627-123
18Reading1963102426-221
19Middlesbrough204881727-1020
20Luton2062122741-1420
21Huddersfield2046102233-1118
22Wigan2044121833-1516
23Stoke2042142135-1414
24Barnsley2026122341-1812
View full Championship table

