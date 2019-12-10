Birmingham City v Queens Park Rangers

Jake Clarke-Salter had started the past five games for Birmingham City before his shoulder injury

Birmingham City will be without on-loan Chelsea defender Jake Clarke-Salter after he dislocated his shoulder in the win at Reading, but it is thought he will miss weeks rather than months.

With Mark Roberts also out, Wes Harding or Geraldo Bajrami could start.

QPR manager Mark Warburton may opt for an unchanged side after beating Preston to register their first win for almost two months.

Defender Yoann Barbet could come into the squad after returning to training.

Match facts