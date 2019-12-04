Agent fees for international transfers top £500m for 2019, says Fifa

Cristiano Ronaldo and his agent Jorge Mendes

More than half a billion pounds has been spent so far in 2019 on agents and intermediaries involved in international transfers, Fifa says.

A report by football's governing body says global spending on commissions has reached a record $653.9m (£501m) - an increase of almost 20% on last year.

Fifa says 80% of that total was paid by clubs from Italy, England, Germany, Portugal, Spain and France combined.

Portuguese clubs spent more on commissions than they did on transfers.

Earlier this year, Fifa announced a series of measures to restrict fees paid to players' agents. It means agents of the selling club receive a maximum of 10% of the transfer fee.