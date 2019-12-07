Hearts: Daniel Stendel 'can take club forward' after appointment

Daniel Stendel led Barnsley to promotion from England's League One

Hearts "firmly believe" Daniel Stendel can "take the club forward" after ending their five-week search for a manager by appointing the German on a two-and-a-half-year deal.

Stendal will take charge on Tuesday, replacing Austin MacPhee who has overseen six games as caretaker since Craig Levein was sacked on 31 October.

Only goal difference is keeping Hearts off the bottom of the Premiership after they suffered a third defeat in four games against Motherwell on Saturday, losing 1-0.

Stendel left Barnsley in October and previously had a year in charge of Hannover 96.

He steered the Yorkshire club to promotion from English League One in the first season of his 16-month tenure but was sacked after poor start to the Championship left them winless in 10 games and second-bottom.

"With our number one target now on board, everyone at Tynecastle welcomes Daniel and hopes his appointment heralds an exciting new era," read a club statement.