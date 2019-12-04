Wrexham: Dean Keates denies crisis talks before win at Eastleigh

Dean Keates played 160 games for Wrexham and was in charge for 17 months during his first spell as manager.

Boss Dean Keates has denied having crisis talks with Wrexham's board.

Keates met directors after a defeat against Ebbsfleet saw them drop to last place, their lowest-ever position.

But he said the meeting was about strengthening the squad, though the following day the board issued a statement apologising to supporters.

Speaking after a 2-0 win at Eastleigh lifted his side off the foot of the National League Keates admitted they could hit rock bottom again.

"I had a meeting with the board on Sunday, it was not a crisis meeting at all," said Keates after his side's first away win of the season.

"We sat down we had a conversation, with my assessments of going forward where we need to strengthen and what we need to do.

"They are passionate people, they're very proud Wrexham fans and Wrexham people and they want the football club to go forward."

Keates was reappointed manager in October 2019, having previously left the position to join hometown club Walsall in March 2018.

The 41-year-old is under no illusions about the size of the task ahead of him, but says the club's ambition is clear.

"I want to take my part in taking the football club forward and the board want to do the same and we want to go forward and we want to get the club back in to the Football League.

"We hit rock bottom and there was 23 games to go and I can't guarantee we won't hit rock bottom again at some point it's going to be tight down there.

"Will we be there at the end of the season? I'm fairly confident we won't, but you never know and if we are I won't be having this conversation with you."