Sol Campbell: Former Macclesfield boss backs winding-up petition against club

Macclesfield were five points adrift of safety in League Two when Sol Campbell was appointed, but he kept the Silkmen up last season

Former Macclesfield Town manager Sol Campbell has backed a bid from HM Revenue & Customs to wind up the League Two club.

The High Court was told on Wednesday that the 45-year-old, who now manages Southend, is owed £180,000 by the club.

A winding-up petition issued over an unpaid tax bill was eventually adjourned for an eighth time.

The financially-troubled club will now appear again before the court over their debts on 18 December.

Macclesfield's latest appearance came two weeks after an adjournment to establish whether a £180,000 tax debt - not the money claimed by Campbell - had been paid.

He was appointed by the Silkmen in November 2018 and kept the club in League Two last season before leaving by mutual consent in August.

The former England defender's relative on-field success at Macclesfield came despite the off-field financial issues which have continued into this season.

The HMRC petition was first adjourned in May, when the club reportedly owed £73,000.

And in October, barrister Niall McCulloch said they were awaiting "international payments", with Brexit having had "some impact".

Players issued an ultimatum to owner Amar Alkadhi earlier this week saying they would go on strike again if they were not paid the wages they are owed.

The club's first team have already been on strike over unpaid salaries this season, forcing the club to field an inexperienced team in their FA Cup first-round tie at home against Kingstonian on 10 November.

Macclesfield were subsequently charged with misconduct by the English Football League, and referred to a disciplinary panel after failing to pay their players on time.

The threat of a further strike for their League Two fixture against Mansfield was averted when the majority of players' outstanding salaries were understood to have been settled in full.