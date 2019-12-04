DR Congo and South Sudan withdraw from Cecafa Cup

DR Congo were due to take part in the regional Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup as a guest team

South Sudan and guest team DR Congo are the latest sides to pull out of the regional Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup just three days ahead of the kick-off in Uganda.

It follows yesterday's decision by the Ethiopia Football Federation not to send its team to East Africa's regional championship.

Nicholas Musonye, the Secretary General of the Council of East and Central Africa Football Associations (CECAFA) told BBC Sport it was because "they could not fulfil some obligations passed by the CECAFA consultative meeting in Addis Ababa early this year."

It means that nine nations instead of 12 will take part in the tournament that is due to run from 7 until 19 December.

Last year's tournament had to be cancelled as a host could not be found.

The teams will be split into two groups with the top two advancing to the semi finals.

Revised groups for Cecafa 2019:

Group A: Uganda (hosts), Burundi, Eritrea, Somalia, Djibouti

Group B: Tanzania, Sudan, Kenya (defending champions), Zanzibar