Scunthorpe and Port Vale: League Two teams fined by Football Association

David Worrall returned from his three-match ban to help Port Vale progress in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday

Scunthorpe and Port Vale have been fined for "failing to ensure players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion" by the Football Association.

Iron midfielder Matthew Lund and Valiants counterpart David Worrall were sent off after the final whistle of the League Two game last month.

Scunthorpe have been fined £1,000, while Vale were given a £2,000 sanction after both admitted the charge.

The Glanford Park side came from behind to win the match 2-1.