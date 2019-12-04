EFL Trophy: Exeter's Dino Visser saves all three penalties in shootout to beat Oxford

Exeter City goalkeeper Dino Visser was making only his second appearance in English football

Exeter City goalkeeper Dino Visser saved all three penalties in the shootout at St James Park to help the Grecians beat Oxford United and reach the last 16 of the EFL Trophy.

The other two southern section games were also decided by spot-kicks.

Ipswich won 6-5 at Peterborough and Bristol Rovers beat Leyton Orient 4-2.

In the northern section, Tranmere came from behind to beat Manchester United Under-21s 3-2, while Leicester's Under-21s won 3-0 at Doncaster.

But the second-round story of the night came in Devon after Exeter and Oxford had battled out a 0-0 draw.

Oxford went first, but 30-year-old South African Visser saved all their three spot-kicks from Anthony Forde, Rob Hall and Mark Sykes.

By contrast, Matt Jay, defender Pierce Sweeney and Ben Seymour all converted theirs for a rare 3-0 whitewash.

Newport County, Stevenage, Walsall, Portsmouth, MK Dons, Exeter City, Ipswich Town, Bristol Rovers. Northern section sides through: Fleetwood, Scunthorpe, Port Vale, Salford City, Tranmere Rovers, Manchester City U21s, Leicester City U21s, Accrington or Bolton.

Ipswich led in their game with Peterborough at London Road through Idris El Mizouni, only for Ricky Jade-Jones to level 10 minutes later.

But after it finished 1-1 it was the Tractor Boys who kept their nerve in the shootout, Barry hitting the winning penalty after two great saves from Adam Przybek.

Alfie Kilgour got his first goal for Bristol Rovers to give the Pirates a 16th-minute lead against Orient, only for Lee Angol to level just four minutes later.

But then Rovers keeper Jordi van Stappershoef was the hero, saving the first and fourth penalties to help Rovers through.

Admiral Muskwe scored twice in each half, supplemented by a late third from George Hirst, as the Leicester youngsters comfortably saw off Doncaster at Keepmoat Stadium.

Tranmere needed a 54th-minute winner from Corey Taylor to beat the Manchester United Under-21s 3-2 at Prenton Park.

Aston Villa old boy Rushian Hepburn-Murphy put Rovers ahead inside 40 seconds before Dutchman Tahith Chong struck twice from distance.

But Connor Jennings levelled five minutes before the break and Taylor then hit the winner, on a night clouded for United by 17-year-old Ayodeji Sotona's late red card.

The final place in the last 16 will be settled when Accrington Stanley host Bolton Wanderers next Tuesday night (10 December).