Kristian O'Leary looking to make a mark ahead of Swansea City old boys reunion

Kristian O'Leary was coach of Swansea City's under-21 side before being promoted to the first-team staff in 2014

From the Premier League to the Cymru Premier, from plotting the downfall of Manchester United to wondering whether your players will arrive in time for a game.

Four years after leaving Swansea City, Kristian O'Leary is back in football as Carmarthen Town manager.

As first-team coach under Garry Monk, O'Leary helped Swansea - the club where he played more than 300 games - to their best Premier League finish, eighth, in 2014-15.

Now he is attempting to revive the part-timers of Carmarthen, who are bottom of Wales' top-flight and host Ammanford - home of two more former Swans, Lee Trundle and Andy Robinson - in the Welsh Cup on Friday.

"I said I wanted a challenge and this is certainly a challenge," O'Leary, 42, tells BBC Sport Wales.

"I am proud to have coached in the Premier League. I am not one who goes round shouting it about - maybe I should.

"I have always said my club is Swansea. I am so honoured to have represented them as a player, and as a coach what we did that season when we finished eighth - and staying up the season before - was special.

"I have been out of it (since then). I have been to America for a couple of months and applied for many jobs. It's very difficult.

"But I am confident in my ability. I just want the opportunity.

"I had a phone call from Carmarthen and the timing was right. People say it's just the Cymru Premier, but they are genuine people, it's a good club and they want to survive. I have taken that on board and I really want to succeed for them."

Carmarthen's solitary victory this season came in O'Leary's first game in charge, at Cardiff Met last month.

They have since lost to third-placed Bala Town and, on Tuesday night, at The New Saints, who had beaten Airbus 12-0 in their previous league game.

Saints, the reigning champions, are a full-time club. Carmarthen, by contrast, are used to training only once a week, although O'Leary is pushing to ensure every player attends two sessions.

At TNS, a shortage of options meant O'Leary picked a player he had never seen train - never mind play - while three members of his team arrived 30 minutes before kick-off after breaking down en route.

"This is what we are dealing with and it's new to me," O'Leary says.

"All my players had been in work on Tuesday. They had to leave and drive up from different parts of south Wales.

"I had a phone call - one car had broken down after half an hour. They had to drive back and pick up another car. You have to give your team sheet in and you're wondering if the players on it will get there."

Despite the disruption, Carmarthen were only beaten by an 87th-minute goal, with TNS' 1-0 victory putting them top of the table.

"I was gutted for the players," O'Leary adds.

Despite the setback, Carmarthen believe they can stay up, with the new boss aiming to "increase professionalism" while understanding that his players have full-time jobs.

Born in Port Talbot, O'Leary won three promotions in 15 years as a Swansea player. As coach, there were numerous notable top-flight successes before he was dismissed alongside Monk and his staff in December 2015.

Kristian O'Leary, celebrating here with Lee Trundle, was Swansea's player of the season in 2004-05, their final season at Vetch Field

"Winning at Old Trafford and the Emirates and doing the double over Manchester United and Arsenal - they were unbelievable moments," O'Leary says.

"It's about taking those experiences to Carmarthen but understanding where they are at as well. It's not about baffling them with science."

O'Leary's long-term goal is to get back into the professional game, possibly abroad.

He had a brief stint last year with Atlantic City and the idea of a return to America appeals.

For the moment, however, O'Leary's focus is on the Welsh Cup third round tie against Ammanford - and on two former team-mates.

Striker Trundle, 43, and midfielder Robinson, 40, have been reunited at the Cymru South club this season having enjoyed their happiest days with O'Leary at Swansea.

"I am not sure whether Robbo is fit, but it would be good to see him and Trunds and have a little chuckle on the sideline," O'Leary says.

"They are like husband and wife - they go at each other constantly - but they are two fantastic players.

"I remember seeing a clip of Trunds when he was 18. He was on a five-aside court in Liverpool playing against men. He flicks the ball over someone and volleys it in.

"Kids don't do that now, it's un-coachable, but he and Robbo were street footballers who got fit and allowed their ability to take over. We were lucky at Swansea that we had them."