Shrewsbury and Bristol Rovers both fined following mass brawl at the Meadow

Shrewsbury Town and Bristol Rovers have both been fined £3,500 following a mass brawl in their League One game at the Meadow last month.

Both clubs were charged by the FA with failing to control their players.

They admitted their players did not conduct themselves in an orderly fashion in the altercation following a turned-down penalty in the 17th minute.

Town centre-back Aaron Pierre was last week cleared of violent conduct for his part in the same incident.

Five players were booked by match referee Graham Salisbury after players clashed when Shrewsbury's Louis Thompson went down in the box - and did not win a penalty.

But Pierre was later charged for a part of the incident "not seen by the match officials but caught on video".

Rovers went on to win the match 4-3 thanks to an 87th-minute winner from Shrewsbury old boy Abu Ogogo.

Meanwhile, Town midfielder Oliver Norburn has been cleared to play after a claim of wrongful dismissal was upheld by an independent Regulatory Commission.

He was sent off in last Saturday's FA Cup second round win over Mansfield Town.