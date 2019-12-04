Nathan Ralph: Southend United left-back out after dislocating shoulder

Former Dundee and Woking defender Nathan Ralph has played 20 times for Southend this season

Southend United left-back Nathan Ralph is set to be out for around three months after dislocating his shoulder.

The 26-year-old picked up the injury in Southend's draw with Burton on Tuesday, just their sixth point of the season.

"It popped back in but they've got to assess it now and he will have a scan to see how much damage has been done," said manager Sol Campbell.

"That will give us a timescale but I've done it before and it's three months really."