Neil Lennon hails Celtic captain Scott Brown as 'modern-day great'

Captain Scott Brown has been hailed as a "modern-day great" by manager Neil Lennon after his stoppage-time goal earned Celtic a potentially pivotal victory over Hamilton Academical.

Brown scored in the 92nd minute - two minutes after Marios Ogkmpoe cancelled out Ryan Christie's opener.

The 2-1 win means Celtic go two points clear of the top of the league following Rangers' draw with Aberdeen.

Lennon said he has "run out of superlatives" to describe Brown.

"Big players make the difference in big games and he's continually a big player for us," he told BBC Scotland. "He's inspirational. He just keeps churning out magnificent performances."

It looked like Celtic would breeze towards a routine victory after Christie opened the scoring in the first-half with his 17th goal of the season.

However Ogkmpoe's strike looked like denying the league leaders the chance to capitalise on Rangers dropping points at Aberdeen before Brown struck.

With the League Cup final against Rangers on the horizon, Lennon blamed his side's complacency on his players "subconsciously thinking about Sunday".

"It's the psychology of football," he said. "A lot of the talk and build up is about Sunday and subconsciously we were a little bit flat.

"I understand that. Mentally we switched off towards the end and we allowed Hamilton to get an equaliser.

"We've got through the game all but by the skin of our teeth, but I thought overall we deserved to win the game. I know it'll be a different animal on Sunday."