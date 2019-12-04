Dixie McNeil: Former manager joins Wrexham board of directors

Dixie McNeil signed for Wrexham from Hereford United in 1977

Ex-Wrexham manager Dixie McNeil has been appointed to the National League club's board of directors.

McNeil, manager between 1985 and 1989 and who also played for the club, will retain his honorary position of Club President.

Wrexham moved off the foot of the table on Tuesday with a 2-0 win at Eastleigh.

The club's board had issued an apology to fans after defeat at Ebbsfleet saw the club drop to the bottom of the table - their worst-ever league position.