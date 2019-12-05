Steven Gerrard: Rangers boss says John Beaton apologised for 'penalty' call

Steven Gerrard believes the foul on Alfredo Morelos was a "blatant" penalty

Steven Gerrard says referee John Beaton apologised to him after not awarding Rangers a penalty for a foul on Alfredo Morelos in Rangers 2-2 Scottish Premiership draw with Aberdeen.

Beaton gave a free-kick but it appeared Lewis Ferguson's challenge on the Colombian was just inside the area.

That incident followed the Ibrox side letting a two-goal lead slip, which leaves them two points behind Celtic.

"Did he apologise? Yes. I went to see him," Gerrard said of Beaton.

"He has just explained to me that he got it wrong, right in front of his eyes, and there is no excuse.

"I'm surprised it's not given as the referee is three yards away and looking right at it. He has seen it since and agrees it is a blatant penalty he has missed.

"I have to be very careful what I say, obviously. But I don't think there will be a more disappointed person outside of Rangers tonight than John."

Rangers were two goals in front after half an hour following goals from Scott Arfield and Ryan Jack, as they dominated Aberdeen in the opening 35 minutes.

But after Jon Gallagher cut the deficit at Pittodrie to one goal, Andrew Considine grabbed an equaliser three minutes after the break.

And Celtic's late winner against Hamilton meant Rangers' failure to find a winner had added significance in the title race, as they prepare to meet their rivals in Sunday's League Cup final.

"We need to reset the mindset very quickly as it is a cup final against our rivals," Gerrard added.

"We were too confident at 2-0 and Aberdeen went direct in the second half and we couldn't handle the pressure. We need to manage games better, especially when you are away to your rivals."