Euro 2020 TV picks: England and Wales openers to be shown live on BBC

England lost to Croatia in the 2018 World Cup semi-final, despite taking the lead through Kieran Trippier

England's opening Euro 2020 game against Croatia and Wales' first group match against Switzerland will be shown live on the BBC.

Gareth Southgate's side face Croatia at Wembley on Sunday, 14 June in a repeat of the 2018 World Cup semi-final.

Wales start their campaign with two matches in Baku; their second game against Turkey will also be on the BBC.

Should England and Wales progress, then the BBC will show their knockout games in both the last-16 and quarter-finals.

If England win their group, they could face Germany, France or Portugal in the last 16.

The BBC, which has first and second picks in both the last 16 and the quarter-finals, is sharing television coverage of the tournament in the UK with ITV, which will have first pick for the semi-finals. Both broadcasters will show the final.

"This is a strong selection of games for the BBC that takes in England and Wales' opening fixtures and the first two knockout games that both these home countries would play," said Philip Bernie, BBC Head of TV Sport.

"Away from the home nations, we're delighted to be able to show viewers key games for some of the giants of European football.

"The BBC will once again be committed to delivering a 24/7 service to our audiences across TV, radio and online, ensuring every key moment is unmissable."

All BBC televised games will also be broadcast live online and on iPlayer, and there will be comprehensive coverage of the tournament on BBC Radio 5 Live.

Scotland, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland are aiming to qualify for the finals via play-offs in March.

TV schedule for Euro 2020 games (all times BST)

12 June, 20:00: Turkey v Italy (Rome) BBC

13 June, 14:00: Wales v Switzerland (Baku) BBC

13 June, 17:00: Denmark v Finland (Copenhagen) BBC

13 June, 20:00: Belgium v Russia (St Petersburg) ITV

14 June, 14:00: England v Croatia (Wembley) BBC

14 June, 17:00: Austria v Play-Off Winner D or A* (Bucharest) ITV

14 June, 20:00: Netherlands v Ukraine (Amsterdam) ITV

15 June, 14:00: Play-Off Winner C* v Czech Republic (Glasgow) BBC

15 June, 17:00: Poland v Play-Off Winner B* (Dublin) ITV

15 June, 20:00: Spain v Sweden (Bilbao) BBC

16 June, 17:00: Play-Off Winner A or D* v Portugal (Budapest) ITV

16 June, 20:00: France v Germany (Munich) ITV

17 June, 14:00: Finland v Russia (St Petersburg) BBC

17 June, 17:00: Turkey v Wales (Baku) BBC

17 June, 20:00: Italy v Switzerland (Rome) ITV

18 June, 14:00: Ukraine v Play-Off Winner D or A* (Bucharest) ITV

18 June, 17:00: Denmark v Belgium (Copenhagen) ITV

18 June, 20:00: Netherlands v Austria (Amsterdam) BBC

19 June, 14:00: Sweden v Play-Off Winner B* (Dublin) BBC

19 June, 17:00: Croatia v Czech Republic (Glasgow) BBC

19 June,20:00: England v Play-Off Winner C*(Wembley) ITV

20 June, 14:00: Play-Off Winner A or D* v France (Budapest) BBC

20 June, 17:00: Portugal v Germany (Munich) ITV

20 June, 20:00: Spain v Poland (Bilbao) BBC

21 June, 17:00: Italy v Wales (Rome) ITV

21 June, 17:00: Switzerland v Turkey(Baku) ITV

22 June, 17:00: Play-Off Winner D or A* v Netherlands(Amsterdam) ITV

22 June, 17:00: Ukraine v Austria (Bucharest) ITV

22 June, 20:00: Russia v Denmark (Copenhagen) BBC

22 June, 20:00: Finland v Belgium (St Petersburg) BBC

23 June, 20:00: Czech Republic v England (Wembley) ITV

23 June, 20:00: Croatia v Play-Off Winner C* (Glasgow) ITV

24 June, 17:00: Play-Off Winner B* v Spain (Bilbao) ITV

24 June, 17:00: Sweden v Poland (Dublin) ITV

24 June, 20:00: Germany v Play-Off Winner A or D* (Munich) BBC

24 June, 20:00: Portugal v France (Budapest) BBC

*Play-Offs

Path A: Iceland, Romania, Bulgaria or Hungary

Path B: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Northern Ireland, Slovakia or Republic of Ireland

Path C: Scotland, Israel, Norway or Serbia

Path D: Georgia, Belarus, North Macedonia or Kosovo