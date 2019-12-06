Sportscene predictions: World champion boxer Josh Taylor takes on Steven Thompson

Steven Thompson graphic

Sportscene pundit Steven Thompson has had a win, a loss, and a draw in the first three weeks of BBC Scotland's Sportscene predictor. But how will he fare against an unbeaten world champion?

IBF & WBA super-lightweight belt holder Josh Taylor is his next opponent, with the two trying to guess the results of Saturday's four Scottish Premiership matches. Will Thommo become the Edinburgh boxer's latest victim?

Unified world champion Josh Taylor takes on Steven Thompson on
Scottish Premiership - week 17
ThommoJosh Taylor
Hamilton v St Mirren1-12-1
Hibernian v Aberdeen1-21-0
Livingston v Kilmarnock0-11-2
Motherwell v Hearts 3-02-0

A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.

GUEST LEADERBOARD 2019-20

ScoreGuest leaderboard
110Grado
20Paul Craig
10Eve Muirhead
Total scores after week 2
Thommo190
Guests140
Thommo v Guests
P3W1D1L1

