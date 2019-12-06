Sportscene predictions: World champion boxer Josh Taylor takes on Steven Thompson
Sportscene pundit Steven Thompson has had a win, a loss, and a draw in the first three weeks of BBC Scotland's Sportscene predictor. But how will he fare against an unbeaten world champion?
IBF & WBA super-lightweight belt holder Josh Taylor is his next opponent, with the two trying to guess the results of Saturday's four Scottish Premiership matches. Will Thommo become the Edinburgh boxer's latest victim?
|Scottish Premiership - week 17
|Thommo
|Josh Taylor
|Hamilton v St Mirren
|1-1
|2-1
|Hibernian v Aberdeen
|1-2
|1-0
|Livingston v Kilmarnock
|0-1
|1-2
|Motherwell v Hearts
|3-0
|2-0
A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.
Hamilton Academical v St Mirren
Thommo's prediction: 1-1
Josh Taylor's prediction: 2-1
Hibernian v Aberdeen
Thommo's prediction: 1-2
Josh Taylor's prediction: 1-0
Livingston v Kilmarnock
Thommo's prediction: 0-1
Josh Taylor's prediction: 1-2
Motherwell v Hearts
Thommo's prediction: 3-0
Josh Taylor's prediction: 2-0
GUEST LEADERBOARD 2019-20
|Score
|Guest leaderboard
|110
|Grado
|20
|Paul Craig
|10
|Eve Muirhead
|Total scores after week 2
|Thommo
|190
|Guests
|140
|Thommo v Guests
|P3
|W1
|D1
|L1