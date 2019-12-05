FAI: Republic of Ireland's football body postpones sharing details of annual accounts

John Delaney was chief executive of the FAI for more than decade before resigning in March

The Board of the Football Association of Ireland has postponed announcing details of its annual accounts.

Details on the FAI's 2018, revised 2017 and restated 2016 figures will now be published on Friday morning.

The original announcement, scheduled for Thursday, was moved to "facilitate the signing-off of accounts".

The FAI has been in crisis since news emerged in March of a 100,000 euro loan given to the association by former chief executive John Delaney.

A number of investigations are ongoing into the financial affairs of the FAI, and government funding has also been suspended since Delaney's departure from the association in September.

The pushing back of the announcement comes two days after Shane Ross, the Irish Minister for Sport, said the FAI needed a "complete cleanout".

Ross made the comments after John Foley looked set to be appointed interim FAI chief executive on Monday but then declined the role.

Telecoms company Three said this week that it would not be renewing its sponsorship of Irish football when its deal comes to an end next summer.