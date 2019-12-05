Niall Currie: Portadown job 'was suffocating', says Carrick Rangers manager

Niall Currie's Carrick Rangers have impressed on their top-slight return

Niall Currie has said that his time as Carrick Rangers boss has given him a fresh perspective on management.

Speaking on the Irish League Behaviour podcast, Currie admitted being sacked from hometown club Portadown left him "devastated".

After guiding Carrick to an Irish Premiership return, Currie's side have impressed and sit seventh in the table.

"Where I am at the minute, with my mind and psychology, I've never been in a better place," he said.

"I feel as if 31 again and I'm starting out in management."

In December 2016, Currie ended a six-year spell at Ards to join Portadown in what seemed, at the time, like a dream job, but he was dismissed after 14 months with the club sitting fifth in the Championship.

Carrick, who had been relegated the previous season, offered the Portadown native a managerial lifeline in June 2018 and Currie was tasked with aiding a return to the top tier for the Taylor's Avenue outfit.

"The realism at Carrick is what I like," added Currie.

"The chairman came to me and I said to him that this is a total rebuild and not a lot of players were ready to sign on.

"His mantra to me was if we get top six then he would be over the moon."

Carrick Rangers beat Ards 3-1 on aggregate in the promotion/relegation play-off to return to the Irish Premiership at the first time of asking

After finishing second in the Championship last season, Carrick beat Currie's former side Ards in a two-leg play-off to secure an immediate return to the Irish Premiership.

"I had mixed feelings about it," reflected Currie on the play-off.

"I had six great years at Ards and they have a wonderful chairman and a wonderful board.

"It was sad that it was against Ards, but on the other hand it is all about Carrick now."

Portadown job 'was suffocating'

Currie, who works as a postman in Portadown, admits that taking the manager's position at his home club created a bubble of pressure that he struggled to escape from.

"I wouldn't have left Ards for any other club bar Portadown," said the 47-year-old.

"Everyone believes in themselves and thinks that they can solve all the problems."

"I still maintain that if I was given time then it would have worked. I look back on it now and it was the wrong time.

Currie was sacked as manager of Portadown after 14 months in charge at Shamrock Park

"The difficulty was that I just didn't get a break. I had situations where we would have lost on a Saturday, and then I was going in to do my job on a Monday and people would stop you, or roll down their windows, and shout abuse at you.

"That's the part that I found really, really difficult. It got to the point when on Sunday night I was dreading going into my work.

"I ended up being suffocated and I lost confidence in myself, but thankfully Carrick gave me an opportunity to rebuild my career."

Back on track

Now back in the Irish Premiership with Carrick, Currie admits he has learnt lessons from his time at Shamrock Park.

"I just enjoy myself now and I can leave it at the front door," he said.

"I tell that to my players as well. We don't get too down about defeats and we don't get too excited about victories."

Despite expressing concerns in pre-season about Carrick's ability to hit the back of the net, Currie's side beat Glenavon 6-2 in their last game to emphasise their position as the surprise package in this season's Premiership.

Niall Currie won the Championship title with Loughgall and has guided Ards and Carrick to the Irish Premiership

"It was just one of those days where everything was fantastic. We started off really brightly and we dominated the ball," said Currie.

"That's one thing that we have in the team, genuine pace.

"All season, losses and all, I have never come off the pitch and thought that the players let me down.

"Every single game them have given every bit of blood, sweat and tears - which is all I can ever ask for as a manager.

"We have to be very careful that our expectations are kept realistic. Our target is still survival."