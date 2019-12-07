Rangers v Celtic: Scottish League Cup final preview

Celtic midfielder Ryan Christie and Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos have been key players this season

Scottish League Cup final: Rangers v Celtic Venue: Hampden Park Date: Sunday, 8 December Time: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Listen live on BBC Radio Scotland and follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport Scotland website and app.

Will Celtic continue to sweep all before them or can Rangers lift a first major trophy since March 2011?

The Old Firm rivals meet at Hampden Park in Sunday's League Cup final, with holders Celtic having completed a domestic treble in the past three seasons.

This is Rangers' first chance of significant silverware since losing to Hibernian in the 2016 Scottish Cup final, with their last cup success coming in this tournament in 2011.

On that occasion, Nikica Jelavic netted an extra-time winner to get the better of Celtic in what was the most recent domestic final involving the Glasgow duo.

Just two points separate the teams at the top of the Scottish Premiership after Celtic found a stoppage-time winner at home to Hamilton on Wednesday as Rangers let slip a 2-0 lead to draw at Aberdeen.

In the first league meeting of the season, Celtic were 2-0 winners at Ibrox on 1 September.

Team news

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard refused to comment on reports that influential midfielder Steven Davis is a fitness doubt, saying only that he had "one or two carrying knocks".

Left-back Borna Barisic sat out Wednesday's draw at Aberdeen with bone bruising to his foot. The 27-year-old needed injections to get through recent games against Feyenoord and Hearts.

Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard has missed the last three matches but manager Neil Lennon expects the Frenchman to start. He also declared Jonny Hayes, Boli Bolingoli and Mohamed Elyounoussi fit.

Greg Taylor is cup-tied, while fellow full-back Hatem Elhamed is missing through injury, along with forward Vakoun Bayo.

What they said

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard: "We've shown on the European stage against high-level opposition that we can compete and win. Domestically, I think there's more respect for Rangers now."

Celtic manager Neil Lennon: "Rangers have improved, but what gets overlooked is we are improving as well. The results and performances would back that up."

Head to head: Morelos v Edouard

Analysis

Former Rangers striker Billy Dodds: "This is so evenly matched. It could go any way. Will Rangers tighten up and not go with two out-and-out wingers, with Scott Arfield coming in to stop Ryan Christie? Or will they have a real go? Celtic will do what they usually do with their 4-2-3-1 and try and get into pockets.

"Jeremie Frimpong is just scary going forward but there's no doubt he has a bit to learn defensively. I think Steven Gerrard would be pretty happy if he plays. He will be thinking Ryan Kent can get at him."

Former Celtic striker Craig Beattie: "Both teams are performing really well in Europe, both are doing really well in the league. They are neck and neck right now. At Ibrox, Steven Gerrard tried to snuff out the Celtic midfield but got the team selection and tactics wrong. I think he needs to go with two wingers and attack Celtic this time.

"Odsonne Edouard might not be 100% fit but he starts. There's no question. If the team sheet comes out and he's not on it, I think it would sound as if a goal had gone in already."