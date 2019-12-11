Europa League: Cluj v Celtic

Media playback is not supported on this device Europa League: Celtic good enough to lift trophy - Cluj's Dan Petrescu

Europa League, Group E: Cluj v Celtic Venue: Stadionul Dr Constantin Radulescu, Cluj-Napoca Date: Thursday, 12 December Time: 17:55 GMT Coverage: Listen live on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online and follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport Scotland website and app.

Celtic head for Cluj-Napoca having already qualified for the Europa League last 32, but it is no dead rubber as far as their hosts are concerned.

Dan Petrescu's side sit second in Group E and need a point to secure progress from a European group stage for the first time.

Lose and Lazio would pip the Romanian champions if the Italians also win away to Rennes.

Celtic manager Neil Lennon and his players insist they will not be treating the game lightly as they look to extend their winning run to 13 games in all competitions.

But Lennon has left five key first-team regulars behind following the exertions involved in winning Sunday's Scottish League Cup against Rangers despite being down to 10 men.

Celtic's run of 12 victories includes three away from home since losing to Livingston in October.

Cluj also have a proud record to protect and, although they lost 2-1 away to mid-table Botosani on Sunday to fall behind Astra Giurgiu at the top of Liga 1, Petrescu's side have won 10 home games in a row since losing 1-0 to Slavia Prague in Champions League qualifying in August.

Team news

Celtic captain Scott Brown suspended, while fellow midfielders Callum McGregor, Ryan Christie and Tom Rogic, plus goalkeeper Fraser Forster and striker Odsonne Edouard, have been rested.

Goalkeeper Craig Gordon, right-back Moritz Bauer, midfielder Nir Bitton, winger Scott Sinclair and strikers Leigh Griffiths and Vakoun Issouf Bayo will feature.

Meanwhile, 16-year-old winger Karamoko Dembele, 18-year-old midfielder Scott Robertson and 19-year-old striker Grant Savoury could make their debuts.

What they said

Cluj head coach Dan Petrescu: "I know Celtic's coach, I know the mentality - he will come here to win the game. In my opinion, Celtic and Lazio, if they qualify, have the ability to win this competition - they are Champions League teams."

Celtic manager Neil Lennon: "There's no pressure on us. It makes it a novelty for us in Europe when it comes to the last game with no pressure on us, so that makes us a dangerous opposition for anybody."

What happened last time?

The sides met in the second match of Group E as Celtic exorcised the demons of their Champions League qualifying exit to Cluj two months earlier. Revenge was a motivating factor as Celtic powered to a convincing victory with goals either side of half-time from Odsonne Edouard and Mohamed Elyounoussi. Neil Lennon's men haven't looked back since, winning three in a row and reaching the knockout round with two games to spare.

'Sensible management' - analysis

Cluj v Celtic: Meet Romania's Celtic Supporters Club

Former Celtic striker Craig Beattie on BBC Radio Scotland's Sportsound

This is a really unusual situation and Celtic have worked really hard to put themselves in this position where they can afford to leave the quality of those players at home.

You've got the like of Sinclair, Bitton and Olivier Ntcham all needing minutes and, to be able to do that in a competitive Europa League match, is unbelievable as well as taking Robertson and Dembele along for experience.

Former Motherwell centre-half Stephen Craigan on BBC Radio Scotland's Sportsound

Celtic were a different team when they had an out-and-out centre-forward on against Rangers on Sunday.

Nothing against Lewis Morgan, he's not and out-and-out centre-forward. You can get away with it against a Ross County or Hamilton, but you can't get away with it against better quality.

Odsonne Edouard is coming back from injury and he's crucial for them in this busy December and has got to be wrapped in cotton wool and it's sensible management from Neil Lennon - he has to rest players.

